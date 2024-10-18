On Saturday, October 12, Chorley Repair Cafe celebrated five years of repairing household items from toasters to teddies, coats to clocks and many more.

Since 2019 over 1,000 items have been successfully repaired. This saves visitors buying replacements and saves items going to landfill.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Councillor Gordon France, Councillor Margaret France the Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley, all visited the cafe during the morning.

Giving a speech, Sir Lindsay said: “This is about not just repairing an item, but stopping things going to landfill, and that is a double bonus.

"It’s absolutely brilliant. I cannot thank you enough.’

During the morning 21 items were successfully repaired, three partially fixed and six taken home by repairers for further work to be carried out.

The cafe, which is part of a global movement of repair cafes worldwide, is held on the second Saturday each month from 10-12.30pm at The Hollinshead Centre, Hollinshead Street.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures taken during the birthday celebrations.

