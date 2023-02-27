Some of those who have fled their home country have now settled in Lancashire with the help of kind hearted locals. The gathering which started at 10am was led by the Chorley and District Support for Ukraine group and the Chorley Ukrainian Community Group, Kalyna - a group set up by three Ukrainian nationals who have lived in the UK for over 20 years.

Last Wednesday (February 22) marked the 100th open session at the 'Ukraine Unit' in Chorley which was founded by Chorley and District Support for Ukraine group. Group co-ordinator and volunteer Stuart Clewlow who received a flag from the country as a thank you, said: “The humanitarian response across Chorley and District to the crisis and need for support in Ukraine has been incredible. The initial purpose of the group was to organise all of the donations from across the borough of Chorley and get it out to Ukraine. I never imagined that it would snowball into what it’s become.”