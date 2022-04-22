The Chorley Pub Festival will be running until Sunday

Chorley Pub Festival: These are some of the Chorley pubs taking part in the four-day event

The Chorley Four Day Pub Festival began yesterday with a lot of thirsty customers.

By Emma Downey
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:01 pm

Running until Sunday, 14 town centre pubs and 68 breweries will be taking part promising something for everyone's tastebuds.

The event is in celebration of Chorley’s pubs, with a focus on locally brewed real ales.

Here is a round up of some of Thursday’s pub-goers.

1. The Bob Inn

Gary Pownall and Joe Scott enjoying a pint at the Bob Inn nestled in Chorley Markets

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Ben's Tap and Bottleshop

Gary Barnes, Steve Hudson, Wils Tyson, Paul Wood, Terry Moreton and Nigel Wilcock enjoying the Chorley Pub Festival on Thursday

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Chorley Pub Festival

Diane Peplow, Liz Turner, Graham Turner and Martin Peplow at Ben's Tap and Bottleshop for the Chorley Pub Festival

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The Bob Inn

Steve and Sue Broxton at The Bob Inn enjoying a drink

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

