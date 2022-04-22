Running until Sunday, 14 town centre pubs and 68 breweries will be taking part promising something for everyone's tastebuds.
The event is in celebration of Chorley’s pubs, with a focus on locally brewed real ales.
Here is a round up of some of Thursday’s pub-goers.
1. The Bob Inn
Gary Pownall and Joe Scott enjoying a pint at the Bob Inn nestled in Chorley Markets
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Ben's Tap and Bottleshop
Gary Barnes, Steve Hudson, Wils Tyson, Paul Wood, Terry Moreton and Nigel Wilcock enjoying the Chorley Pub Festival on Thursday
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Chorley Pub Festival
Diane Peplow, Liz Turner, Graham Turner and Martin Peplow at Ben's Tap and Bottleshop for the Chorley Pub Festival
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. The Bob Inn
Steve and Sue Broxton at The Bob Inn enjoying a drink
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard