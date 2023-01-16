Andrew Naumenko, 40, who lives in Wigan but works as a personal trainer at GymWorks in Chorley, has set up a 'Kicking for Burrow' GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Rob Burrow charity and the Motor Neurone Association. The #kickingforburrow challenge will see a touchline kicking challenge from all SuperLeague/Championship stadiums with a view to getting thousands of kids and fans uploading their own on social media, whilst also donating money for each kick. He has completed successful kicks at Leeds Rhinos, Dewsbury, Keighley, St Helens and Warrington and is also a strength and conditioning coach to aspiring rugby players.

Andrew, who has played rugby for over 20 years, has already has a supporter in the shape of former World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson CBE, 43, who shared a video of himself undertaking the challenge, the Post: "I am a huge fan of Rugby League and have always been in awe of Rob and what he achieved in the game. I have always been in awe of how he played against much bigger stronger blokes. He was the perfect example that size doesn't matter. When the news of his diagnosis, and also that of ex Wigan Coach Mike Gregory a good few years ago was made public, I think it affected everybody in the rugby family. I started the Kicking For Burrow fundraiser in October 2022. I hope to complete the stadium tour by the start of the new Rugby League season in mid Feb. We have raised lots of awareness regarding Rob Burrow and MND and we have achieved the goal of encouraging people to get out, have some fun, and attempt a kick of their own. Jonny Wilkinson has already completed his own kick and message of support. As has Andrew Johns and Kalyn Ponga from Australia. It is amazing that these big names have seen the challenge and are pledging their support."

The father of six-year-old daughter Millie Rose with partner Nicky, added: "I love helping people achieve their health and fitness goals and creating better versions of themselves. The results I have got with my clients have been lifechanging for them, both physically and mentally. I find this hugely satisfying.

How far can he kick?

"I don't see myself as anything special in regards to kicking, I just love getting out there and having a kick in my spare time, put my headphones on, switch off and relax for an hour. I have hit a kick from half way a couple of times, but that's on a good day and with a little wind behind me! Rob loved to kick (and was great at it!), And also, the kick is to be performed from out wide near the touchline to represent the fact that not everything in life is as easy as a kick in front of the posts. £500 is my first aim to support the Rob Burrow charity and the Motor Neurone Association, but #kickingforburrow will not stop there! The sky should be our limit."

Now an MND Association Patron, former Leeds Rhinos scrum half Rob was diagnosed in December 2019 just two years after ending his career. He is one of an estimated 5,000 adults in the UK currently living with MND. The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, funding research and campaigning for people living with or affected by it. People with MND become increasingly disabled and at present there is no cure, with life expectancy after diagnosis is one to five years.

You can also follow Andrew's journey via his instagram page: @athelitesandc

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.

