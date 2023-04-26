The weekly round up includes an alteration to the colour of a wind turbine and amendments to a former hotel.
Take a look at the 6 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Belmont Road, Adlington
An alteration to the colour of a wind turbine at a house on Belmont Road is awaiting a decision from the council Photo: Google Maps
2. Hartwood Green, Chorley
An application for a new front dormer and pitched roof to an existing front dormer has been submitted to the council by a homeowner at Hartwood Green Photo: Google Maps
3. Abbey Village, Chorley
An application for works to protected trees at Abbey Village is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. Bolton Road, Chorley
Also awaiting a decision is for an extension to and the conversion of existing attached outbuilding to habitable accommodation at a Bolton Road house Photo: Google Maps