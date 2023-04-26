News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the six latest applications submitted to council officers this week

The weekly round up includes an alteration to the colour of a wind turbine and amendments to a former hotel.

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Take a look at the 6 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An alteration to the colour of a wind turbine at a house on Belmont Road is awaiting a decision from the council

1. Belmont Road, Adlington

An alteration to the colour of a wind turbine at a house on Belmont Road is awaiting a decision from the council Photo: Google Maps

An application for a new front dormer and pitched roof to an existing front dormer has been submitted to the council by a homeowner at Hartwood Green

2. Hartwood Green, Chorley

An application for a new front dormer and pitched roof to an existing front dormer has been submitted to the council by a homeowner at Hartwood Green Photo: Google Maps

An application for works to protected trees at Abbey Village is awaiting a decision

3. Abbey Village, Chorley

An application for works to protected trees at Abbey Village is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

Also awaiting a decision is for an extension to and the conversion of existing attached outbuilding to habitable accommodation at a Bolton Road house

4. Bolton Road, Chorley

Also awaiting a decision is for an extension to and the conversion of existing attached outbuilding to habitable accommodation at a Bolton Road house Photo: Google Maps

