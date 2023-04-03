The weekly round up includes alterations to a football club and a church.
Take a look at the 7 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Monks Drive, Chorley
An application for an extension to an existing front dormer is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. The Bowers, Chorley
A homeowner at The Bowers has submitted an application for works to protected trees - Oak, Beech and Lime, to reduce overhanging Photo: Google Maps
3. Cam Wood Fold, Clayton-Le-Woods
A planning application has been submitted for a single storey side/rear extension attached to an existing double garage and the conversion of double garage to habitable accommodation at a Cam Wood Fold home and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. Early Birds Nursery, 193 Spendmore Lane
A retrospective application for the siting of a portacabin unit for use as additional space for nursery staff is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps