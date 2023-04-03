News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under the spotlight

The weekly round up includes alterations to a football club and a church.

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for an extension to an existing front dormer is awaiting a decision

1. Monks Drive, Chorley

An application for an extension to an existing front dormer is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A homeowner at The Bowers has submitted an application for works to protected trees - Oak, Beech and Lime, to reduce overhanging

2. The Bowers, Chorley

A homeowner at The Bowers has submitted an application for works to protected trees - Oak, Beech and Lime, to reduce overhanging Photo: Google Maps

A planning application has been submitted for a single storey side/rear extension attached to an existing double garage and the conversion of double garage to habitable accommodation at a Cam Wood Fold home and is awaiting a decision

3. Cam Wood Fold, Clayton-Le-Woods

A planning application has been submitted for a single storey side/rear extension attached to an existing double garage and the conversion of double garage to habitable accommodation at a Cam Wood Fold home and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A retrospective application for the siting of a portacabin unit for use as additional space for nursery staff is awaiting a decision

4. Early Birds Nursery, 193 Spendmore Lane

A retrospective application for the siting of a portacabin unit for use as additional space for nursery staff is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

