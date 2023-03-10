News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under the council's microscope including horse walker

The weekly round up includes a horse walker and a house beside a school.

By Emma Downey
1 hour ago

Take a look at the 9 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

A decision is being made on whether or not to give planning permission for the erection of a stable block on Bolton Road following the demolition of a building

1. Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley

A homeowner at Bracken Close is awaiting a decision for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory

2. Bracken Close, Chorley

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed detached outbuilding has been submitted and is awaiting a decision

3. Tithe, Barn Lane, Chorley

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of former cafe El Cafino on Fazakerley Street across the first and second floors from retail to two, one bedroom flats

4. Fazakerley Street, Chorley

