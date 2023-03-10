The weekly round up includes a horse walker and a house beside a school.
Take a look at the 9 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley
A decision is being made on whether or not to give planning permission for the erection of a stable block on Bolton Road following the demolition of a building
Photo: Google Maps
2. Bracken Close, Chorley
A homeowner at Bracken Close is awaiting a decision for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory
Photo: Google Maps
3. Tithe, Barn Lane, Chorley
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed detached outbuilding has been submitted and is awaiting a decision
Photo: Google Maps
4. Fazakerley Street, Chorley
A planning application has been submitted to change the use of former cafe El Cafino on Fazakerley Street across the first and second floors from retail to two, one bedroom flats
Photo: Google Maps