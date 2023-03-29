News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under the council's microscope

The weekly round up includes new fencing for a school and works to a protected tree.

By Emma Downey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

Take a look at the 8 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for a single storey rear extension at a Crawford Avenue home is awaiting a decision

1. Crawford Avenue, Adlington, Chorley

An application for a single storey rear extension at a Crawford Avenue home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A planning application has been submitted and awaits a decision on a single storey rear extension, new dormer and detached double garage following the demolition of an existing shed

2. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods

A planning application has been submitted and awaits a decision on a single storey rear extension, new dormer and detached double garage following the demolition of an existing shed Photo: Google Maps

A trading company at Gibson Drive has submitted proposals for a new canopy to the loading area and is awaiting a decision

3. Gibson Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley

A trading company at Gibson Drive has submitted proposals for a new canopy to the loading area and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

Consultation from Lancashire County Council for a 2.4 metre high mesh fence to the front boundary of Gillibrand Primary School to replace the existing hoop top fence is awaiting a decision

4. Gillibrand Primary School, Chorley

Consultation from Lancashire County Council for a 2.4 metre high mesh fence to the front boundary of Gillibrand Primary School to replace the existing hoop top fence is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

