The weekly round up includes new fencing for a school and works to a protected tree.
Take a look at the 8 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Crawford Avenue, Adlington, Chorley
An application for a single storey rear extension at a Crawford Avenue home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods
A planning application has been submitted and awaits a decision on a single storey rear extension, new dormer and detached double garage following the demolition of an existing shed Photo: Google Maps
3. Gibson Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley
A trading company at Gibson Drive has submitted proposals for a new canopy to the loading area and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. Gillibrand Primary School, Chorley
Consultation from Lancashire County Council for a 2.4 metre high mesh fence to the front boundary of Gillibrand Primary School to replace the existing hoop top fence is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps