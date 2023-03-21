The weekly round up includes converting a shop into flats and the creation of parking spaces.
Take a look at the 8 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Astley Road, Chorley
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a dropped kerb at a property on Astley Road awaits a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. Austin Drive, Chorley
A homeowner at Austin Drive has submitted an application for a single story side extension to their property and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
3. Bolton Road, Adlington, Chorley
A decision is being made on whether or not to give planning permission for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory Photo: Google Maps
4. Higher Copthurst Farm, Copthurst Lane, Chorley
A replacement pitched roof to an existing flat roof dormer, detached double garage with storage/workshop is awaiting a decision at a house at Copthurst Lane Photo: Google Maps