Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under the council's microscope

The weekly round up includes converting a shop into flats and the creation of parking spaces.

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

Take a look at the 8 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a dropped kerb at a property on Astley Road awaits a decision

1. Astley Road, Chorley

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a dropped kerb at a property on Astley Road awaits a decision Photo: Google Maps

A homeowner at Austin Drive has submitted an application for a single story side extension to their property and is awaiting a decision

2. Austin Drive, Chorley

A homeowner at Austin Drive has submitted an application for a single story side extension to their property and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A decision is being made on whether or not to give planning permission for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory

3. Bolton Road, Adlington, Chorley

A decision is being made on whether or not to give planning permission for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory Photo: Google Maps

A replacement pitched roof to an existing flat roof dormer, detached double garage with storage/workshop is awaiting a decision at a house at Copthurst Lane

4. Higher Copthurst Farm, Copthurst Lane, Chorley

A replacement pitched roof to an existing flat roof dormer, detached double garage with storage/workshop is awaiting a decision at a house at Copthurst Lane Photo: Google Maps

