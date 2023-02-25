News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under consideration, including alterations to The Old Police Station in Leyland

An application for for alterations to The Old Police Station in Leyland and to prune overhanging protected trees are just some of what is on the planning agenda.

By Emma Downey
2 minutes ago

Take a look at eight planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

1. The Old Police Station, Chorley

Plans have been submitted for a roof extension and alterations in order to facilitate a one bedroom residential apartment at second floor level at The Old Police Station at Town Road in Croston, Leyland

2. Linden Grove, Chorley

An Linden Grove homeowner is awaiting a decision after submitting an application for a part, part two storey side extension, two storey rear extension, and replacement front canopy following the demolition of an existing single storey extension front porch/canopy

3. Dunham Drive, Chorley

An application to prune overhanging protected trees to provide clearance to a homeowner's conservatory at Dunham Drive is currently being decided by the council

4. Harrington Road, Chorley

Another application has been submitted to prune a protected tree to provide clearance from a bungalow at Harrington is awaiting a decision

