An application for for alterations to The Old Police Station in Leyland and to prune overhanging protected trees are just some of what is on the planning agenda.
Take a look at eight planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. The Old Police Station, Chorley
Plans have been submitted for a roof extension and alterations in order to facilitate a one bedroom residential apartment at second floor level at The Old Police Station at Town Road in Croston, Leyland
Photo: UGC
2. Linden Grove, Chorley
An Linden Grove homeowner is awaiting a decision after submitting an application for a part, part two storey side extension, two storey rear extension, and replacement front canopy following the demolition of an existing single storey extension front porch/canopy
Photo: UGC
3. Dunham Drive, Chorley
An application to prune overhanging protected trees to provide clearance to a homeowner's conservatory at Dunham Drive is currently being decided by the council
Photo: UGC
4. Harrington Road, Chorley
Another application has been submitted to prune a protected tree to provide clearance from a bungalow at Harrington is awaiting a decision
Photo: UGC