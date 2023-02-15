An application for a care home, to transform a derelict bank into a block of flats and dog kennels are just some of the planning submissions eagerly awaiting a decision.
Take a look at the 11 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. HSBC 26 - 28 Market Street, Chorley
A decision is pending on whether plans submitted to turn a former HSBC Bank on Market Street into one and two bedroom flats alongside the erection of a two storey rear extension
Photo: Google Maps
2. Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley
An Anderton homeowner is awaiting a decision after submitting an application for the extension of and existing balcony to the rear of their property, with glass balustrades (posts or a screen to prevent people from falling) and 1.8m high fencing
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Strawberry Fields Digital Hub Euxton Lane, Chorley
An planning application has been submitted and is awaiting a decision for a mixed use development comprising a Digital Health Park, industrial/employment units, the erection of a care home, a local convenience store, family pub and/or medical centre at the Strawberry Fields business centre
Photo: Google Maps
4. Royton Drive, Whittle-le-woods, Chorley
A Royton Drive homeowner is awaiting a decision by the council for a proposed single storey rear extension
Photo: Google Maps