News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications under consideration

A single storey side extension to a house with a terrace and a front porch are all awaiting a decision.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

Take a look at the six planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

1. Beechwood Chapel Lane, Chorley

Plans have been registered by a homeowner for a single storey side extension at a property at Beechwood Chapel Lane Heapey, of which they are currently awaiting a decision

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Dark Lane, Chorley

Homeowners are awaiting a decision after submitting plans for the erection of a dwelling at Dark lane in Whittle-le-Woods to Chorley Council

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Isleworth Drive, Chorley

An application has been made for a single storey rear extension with a terrace to a property at Isleworth Drive

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Lodge Wood Close, Chorley

An application has been submitted and is under consideration for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of a conservatory at Lodge Wood Close

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChorleyChorley Council