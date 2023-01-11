A single storey side extension to a house with a terrace and a front porch are all awaiting a decision.
Take a look at the six planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Beechwood Chapel Lane, Chorley
Plans have been registered by a homeowner for a single storey side extension at a property at Beechwood Chapel Lane Heapey, of which they are currently awaiting a decision
2. Dark Lane, Chorley
Homeowners are awaiting a decision after submitting plans for the erection of a dwelling at Dark lane in Whittle-le-Woods to Chorley Council
3. Isleworth Drive, Chorley
An application has been made for a single storey rear extension with a terrace to a property at Isleworth Drive
4. Lodge Wood Close, Chorley
An application has been submitted and is under consideration for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of a conservatory at Lodge Wood Close
