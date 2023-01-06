Chorley Council has approved and left proposals under consideration for at least seven properties in the past seven days.
They include applications for extensions and advertising boards.
Here are more details on the latest planning applications.
1. Halls Square Lane
Plans have been registered by a homeowner for a major development at a property in Hall Square Lane, Chorley. The applicant wants to build a single storey rear extension to the property following the demolition of an existing rear projection. The submission was made just before Christmas and is expected to heard by planning officers within the next few months.
2. Oak Wood Road
Planning chiefs on Chorley Council have approved the demolition of an existing attached garage to side a residential house. Proposals were also given the green light for the erection of two storey side extension in its place, front porch and roof canopy, at Oakwood Road, Coppull, Chorley, Lancashire. Planning officers approved the scheme under delegated powers.
3. Sutton Lane
Planning chief are deciding whether on not to give the go ahead on an application put forward by homeowners of 49 Sutton Lane, Adlington, Chorley, PR6 9PA, for a single storey side/rear extension; pitched roof over existing flat roof to garage and front porch
4. Eaves Lane
An application for a conversion of existing flat above shop to form two self contained flats (to include new external staricase and external alterations) | 194 - 196 Eaves Lane Chorley has been approved
