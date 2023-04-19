News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications hoping for the green light

The weekly round up includes alterations to a school roof and planning permission for a single detached house beside a former pub.

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Take a look at the 6 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for work to a protected tree at Grove Farm Railway Road is awaiting a decision

1. Grove Farm Railway Road, Adlington

An application for work to a protected tree at Grove Farm Railway Road is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application by a homeowner at Gordon Street for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation has been submitted to the council and is awaiting a decision

2. Gordon Street, Chorley

An application by a homeowner at Gordon Street for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation has been submitted to the council and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application has been submitted by a Sutton Lane homeowner to allow for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, and is awaiting a decision

3. Sutton Lane, Chorley

An application has been submitted by a Sutton Lane homeowner to allow for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A planning application for the erection of a single storey extension to the front elevation, installation of doors and windows and roof alterations at St Mary's Catholic Primary School has is awaiting a decision

4. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Hornchurch Drive

A planning application for the erection of a single storey extension to the front elevation, installation of doors and windows and roof alterations at St Mary's Catholic Primary School has is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council