The weekly round up includes alterations to a school roof and planning permission for a single detached house beside a former pub.
Take a look at the 6 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Grove Farm Railway Road, Adlington
An application for work to a protected tree at Grove Farm Railway Road is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. Gordon Street, Chorley
An application by a homeowner at Gordon Street for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation has been submitted to the council and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
3. Sutton Lane, Chorley
An application has been submitted by a Sutton Lane homeowner to allow for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Hornchurch Drive
A planning application for the erection of a single storey extension to the front elevation, installation of doors and windows and roof alterations at St Mary's Catholic Primary School has is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps