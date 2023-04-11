The weekly round up includes replacement windows and doors and stables and a storage building.
Take a look at the 7 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Gordon Street, Chorley
An application for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation of a home at Gordon Street is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. Withnell Fold, Chorley
An application has been submitted for replacement windows and doors in the front, side and rear elevations at a Withnell Fold home and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
3. Heapey Road, Chorley
An application for replacement stables and a storage building following the demolition of existing structures at land adjacent to Heapey Road is also awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. Countess Way, Euxton
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Countess Way home is also hoping to get the green light Photo: Google Maps