Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications hoping for the green light

The weekly round up includes replacement windows and doors and stables and a storage building.

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation of a home at Gordon Street is awaiting a decision

1. Gordon Street, Chorley

An application for the insertion of a new window to the front elevation of a home at Gordon Street is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application has been submitted for replacement windows and doors in the front, side and rear elevations at a Withnell Fold home and is awaiting a decision

2. Withnell Fold, Chorley

An application has been submitted for replacement windows and doors in the front, side and rear elevations at a Withnell Fold home and is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application for replacement stables and a storage building following the demolition of existing structures at land adjacent to Heapey Road is also awaiting a decision

3. Heapey Road, Chorley

An application for replacement stables and a storage building following the demolition of existing structures at land adjacent to Heapey Road is also awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Countess Way home is also hoping to get the green light

4. Countess Way, Euxton

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Countess Way home is also hoping to get the green light Photo: Google Maps

