Chorley planning: these are the latest planning applications awaiting a decision

A two storey side extension and the removal of two protected sycamore trees are on the awaiting a decision and under consideration list for this week.

By Emma Downey
2 minutes ago

Take a look at the planning applications awaiting a decision or are under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.

1. St Pauls Close, Wheeton, Chorley

A homeowner at St Paul's Close has submitted an application for works to a protected tree - Crown lifting over road and garden with cuts to be a maximum of 150mm

2. Rotherwick Avenue, Chorley

Plans have been registered by a homeowner at a Rotherwick Avenue property in Chorley for the erection of a two-storey detached dwelling following the demolition of an existing dwelling. They are currently awaiting a decision

3. Chorley Nissan, Ackhurst Road

The car dealership is currently awaiting a decision on plans submitted for advertisement consent for the display of three internally illuminated fascia signs, seven non illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated pylon sign

4. Buffalo Ranch, Bolton Street, Chorley

Fast food takeaway shop Buffalo Ranch, 95 Bolton Street, Chorley has requested advertisement consent for the display of a digitally illuminated (LED) gable mounted advertisement display unit and is awaiting a decision

