A two storey side extension and the removal of two protected sycamore trees are on the awaiting a decision and under consideration list for this week.
Take a look at the planning applications awaiting a decision or are under consideration from Chorley Council over the past week.
1. St Pauls Close, Wheeton, Chorley
A homeowner at St Paul's Close has submitted an application for works to a protected tree - Crown lifting over road and garden with cuts to be a maximum of 150mm
Photo: UGC
2. Rotherwick Avenue, Chorley
Plans have been registered by a homeowner at a Rotherwick Avenue property in Chorley for the erection of a two-storey detached dwelling following the demolition of an existing dwelling. They are currently awaiting a decision
Photo: UGC
3. Chorley Nissan, Ackhurst Road
The car dealership is currently awaiting a decision on plans submitted for advertisement consent for the display of three internally illuminated fascia signs, seven non illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated pylon sign
Photo: UGC
4. Buffalo Ranch, Bolton Street, Chorley
Fast food takeaway shop Buffalo Ranch, 95 Bolton Street, Chorley has requested advertisement consent for the display of a digitally illuminated (LED) gable mounted advertisement display unit and is awaiting a decision
Photo: UGC