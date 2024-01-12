Chorley Olympian Anna Hopkin MBE is offering people the chance to learn to swim as fast as her.

27-year-old Anna Hopkin MBE from Chorley is an Olympic gold medalist swimmer with more than a decade of experience and a World Record under her belt.

Now the former Withnell Fold Primary School, St Michael's CE High School and Runshaw College pupil is offering others the chance to learn how to swim from one of the best swimmers in the country - herself!

How is Anna teaching others to swim like an Olympian?

Anna Hopkin MBE will be hosting a 'race clinic' in two months time, in which she will teach participants - aged between 8-17 - how to sprint freestyle alongside sharing tips and stories from her illustrious career.

The session's information reads: "This is your chance to learn sprint freestyle from Olympic Champion and World Record Holder Anna Hopkin! Anna will be sharing lots of powerful insights and lessons to support swimmers looking to take their sprinting to the next level. With an incredible swimming journey that spans more than a decade, taken her around the world, and included lots of ups and downs along the way we can’t wait for Anna to host her first ever AP Race Clinic!"

The session is being organised by the Adam Peaty Race Clinic which was set up by fellow Olympic champion Adam Peaty and his training partner at the time, Edward Baxter. AP Race Clinic host a tour of clinics by various swimming stars, all of which teach young swimmers how to race.

Anna Hopkin MBE from Chorley is hosting a master class swimming session in March. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

What can you expect from the session?

Running between 7:30 am and 4:pm, the day starts off with a 'swim station' led by Anna and sprint Freestyle specialist Bella Hindley in which participants will learn all the world class skills needed to excel at freestyle.

There is then a 'gym station' led by Strength and Conditioning Coach Gordon Watson and a Racing Edge Station led by sports psychologist Tom Bates.

Whilst the swimmers are at the Racing Edge Station, their parents are invited to attend a 'parent station' where trainer Kevin Pickard Kev will be running a workshop and open Q&A to support them on their journey as a swimming parent.

To round off the day, Anna will be giving a presentation around her journey through swimming, the lessons she has learned, how she has managed to retain success for so long and explore her pursuit of becoming Better Than Yesterday. Anna will also provide swimmers and parents with an opportunity to ask any questions they may have at the end of her presentation.

Where and when is the session being held?

Anna's Race Clinic is taken place on Saturday, March 2 at the Ashville College Sports Centre in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 9JP.

How to sign up and how expensive is it?

You can sign up for Anna Hopkin's Race Clinic on the Adam Peaty Race Clinic website here.

Tickets are £165.00 plus a booking fee of £13.86.

