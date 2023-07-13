Parklands High School was reinspected by the educational watchdog between May 11- May 12 and a new report was published on July 4.

The school, on Southport Road, was last rated good in 2018 but find out how it did this time around below:

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Parklands High School?​

The report begins: “Pupils feel safe and cared for as part of this welcoming and friendly school. Pupils of different ages interact well in their mixed-age tutor groups. They said that this helps them to get to know many more pupils across the school. Overall, pupils enjoy attending Parklands High School. They are happy.”

Pupils are said to achieve and behave well, matching leaders’ high expectations of them, and there is a “calm and purposeful” atmosphere across the school.

Inspectors also said: “Leaders have prioritised the development of the curriculum with care and precision. They have designed a broad and ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including those pupils with SEND.”

Staff in turn have strong subject knowledge, use effective assessment strategies to check pupils’ knowledge and swiftly identify pupils who have additional needs.

The school’s wide range of extra-curricular activities, leadership opportunities, and priority placed on reading are also praised.

What does Parklands High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?​

Inspectors wrote: “On occasions, a few teachers do not successfully adapt the delivery of the curriculum for pupils with SEND. This hinders how well some of these pupils learn and achieve.”

What was Parklands High School’s overall grade?

Ofsted said that Parklands continues to be a good school.

What does Parklands High School say about their new report?​