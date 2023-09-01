Beth Pugh, 37, who lost her daughter Lily-Mai in July 2020 to Plueropulmonary Blastoma Type 3 – a very rare and aggressive malignant cancerous tumour of the lungs, will be covering 100km from Skipton to Adlington, on Saturday, September 9, to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. She will also be hoping to raise vital funds for Children with Cancer UK which provides care for children and their families.

Joining her on her journey will be her work colleague Joe Thompson for his chosen charity of Angels United Football Club – a bereaved Dad's football team based in Manchester, The pair will walk along the Leeds and Liverpool canal starting at 4pm on the Saturday.

Married to Jake, 37, Beth, who works full time for a company that supports adults with learning disabilities, and is also mum to Adam, 16 and Emma 15, told the Post: “Joe heard about what we had gone through as a family. He is passionate about raising money for different charities and wanted to do something in memory of Lily-Mai. It was his idea to walk 24 hours and I was adamant that I wanted to complete this with him. I have specifically chosen to walk in September as it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“This will be my first fundraiser that I have felt strong enough to be involved in, the timing of this just felt right. I want to do something; to give back and keep Lily’s memory alive. We have had friends and family complete lots of fundraisers for charities close to our heart, Children with Cancer UK, Beads of Courage UK and Ireland, Angels United FC. This club is very special to us as a family as Lily’s dad Jake didn't leave the house for nearly 12 months until we found this club. This club is a lifeline to our family and allows Jake to help others though the club who have also lost children. Our eldest son Adam also plays for Angels United in memory of Lily.”

The pair have been training since May, walking three to four times a week and have battled through blisters and broken feet to so far reach 600,000 steps taking in the entire stretch of the Guild Wheel together.

Speaking of how the family have coped since Lily-Mai’s passing three years ago, Beth added: “Without our family and friends being by our side throughout this we would not have survived. Even though it has been over three years it still feels like yesterday. We have no choice but to keep going, life isn't the same and we all miss her so much. We talk about her every day, sharing her story keeps her memory alive.”

Beth, 37, pictured with her husband Jake, 31, son Adam , 16, and daughter Emma 15

They are aiming to finish their walk around 4pm on Sunday, September 10, at The White Bear, Adlington. Beth added: “Lily will definitely be watching us, I am forever seeing white feathers, robins and rainbows on my walks. Every time I see one I see it as a sign that she is with me.”