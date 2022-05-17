John Owens had been experiencing tiredness and forgetfulness for ‘quite some time’ which he attributed to stress.

But when he struggled to remember his wife’s name he decided to go to his GP and ask for help.

That visit began a series of tests which has, he says, completely changed his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Owens from Chorley was diagnosed with dementia in December

Speaking to highlight Dementia Action Week (May 16-22), John, 64, was diagnosed with the condition in December.

He said: “I was already aware there was a problem, but maybe not fully aware of the extent of it.”

John’s GP carried out some tests at the start of last year and referred him to a Memory Clinic, which led to nine months of further testing.

He said: “I had all sorts of tests. Some were ok but I found some very debilitating. It’s very in your face when they do the assessments that there’s something wrong."

Dementia Action Week 2022 takes place between May 16 and May 22

Last September he had an appointment with a consultant who said he was confident John had dementia. He is currently undergoing further tests to find out what type.

His life has completely changed since he received his diagnosis.

“It was heartbreaking. I was such an independent person and I was always juggling my life and work.

I used to be Head of Finance for a company with an annual turnover of £100m and now I can’t take myself to the doctor if I have an appointment.

Amanda Boult, Dementia Support Manager for the Alzheimer's Society

“Not being able to drive is horrendous. I have to rely on other people.

“I always thought of myself as the head of the family, but that’s not the case now and that’s hard."

John has been married to Julie for just over 40 years and they have a daughter and four grandchildren.

For many years he was head of finance at a large commercial business and more recently worked part time at Preston Crown Court before his retirement.

He said: “I love running and I’ve done marathons in London and one up in Scotland but now I have to stay close to home. I’ll still do a 4km or 5km run but I’ll just do a loop around the village where we live so I don’t get lost.

“I can’t take my grandchildren out on my own, as I’d never forgive myself if something happened.”

Despite how difficult things have been John says it was right decision to seek a diagnosis.

“I’m glad I found out. It’s better to know what the diagnosis is. It is frustrating that I now have to wait to find out what type of dementia I have because I want to finish the picture".

John has recently started attending a dementia café run by Alzheimer’s Society.

“I didn’t really want to go at first. I suppose in a way I was fighting the dementia diagnosis and I saw going to the café as an acceptance of what was going on. But my wife persuaded me and I’m glad she did.

“The staff were so welcoming and I really enjoyed my second visit. I was able to help out and that was a good feeling.”

John said his friends and family, and in particular his wife Julie, have been a fantastic support to him since his diagnosis.

“She deserves a sainthood for looking after me, we’ve been together a long time and married over 40 years. She’s the light of my life.

“My dementia diagnosis has been really hard for her. It’s had just as much impact on her as it’s had on me but she is always there for me.

“The people who are closest to me and my family have been fantastic.”

He has been put on medication to slow the progression of the dementia.

“It’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse. I know that but I can help to manage it.”

Over one in four people with dementia in the North West battle symptoms for over two years before getting a diagnosis.

New Alzheimer’s Society research for Dementia Action Week (16-22 May) reveals confusing symptoms with old age is one of the main reasons for the delay.

A new Alzheimer’s Society survey of more than 1,000 people with diagnosed dementia, carers and people without a diagnosis, found 27 per cent in the North West lived with the condition for more than two years after first noticing their symptoms, before getting a diagnosis.

The figures also showed a further 35 percent in the area waited between one and two years.

In a bid to tackle the problem, Alzheimer’s Society has launched a campaign – ‘It’s not called getting old, it’s called getting ill’ – to encourage people worried about their own or their loved ones’ memory to seek support in getting a diagnosis.

Amanda Boult, Dementia Connect Local Services Manager for Lancashire and Cumbria said: “Asking the same question over and over again is not called getting old, it’s called getting ill. If you’re worried for yourself or someone you love, take the first step this Dementia Action Week – come to Alzheimer’s Society for support.

“Yes, getting a diagnosis can be daunting, but it is worth it. More than nine in 10 people with dementia told us they benefited from getting a diagnosis – it gave them crucial access to treatment, care and support, and precious time to plan for the future."

There are 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including 17,000 in Lancashire.

More than 200,000 people will develop dementia this year, the equivalent of one person every three minutes. But with diagnosis rates at a five-year low, tens of thousands of people are now living with undiagnosed dementia without access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring.

Dementia is caused by diseases of the brain and is not a natural part of ageing. Currently there is no cure.