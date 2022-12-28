With energy prices soaring, Alan Stewart of Contact Renewables and Solar Ltd, based in Bamber Bridge, wants to give 10 per cent of the proceeds to Derian House Chidren's Hospice and will also offer one lucky winner an all-inclusive solar energy package that will help to reduce their bills by up to 70 per cent this winter. Alan’s little sister, Jodie, was one of the first children to visit the hospice when it opened in 1993 and sadly passed away in in 1995, just one month before her second birthday.

Project Manager Alan said: “We know that many are struggling with energy prices at the moment, so now is the perfect time to raffle off some energy-saving solar equipment while also raising money for an incredibly worthy cause. I was only young when my sister Jodie visited Derian House. My mum Linda, spent a lot of time at the hospice throughout Jodie’s short life. The staff engaged with me as a young boy so that my mum could be with my sister. We were made to feel welcome and were provided with so much support. After she passed away, Jodie laid at rest at the hospice. It gave us time to say goodbye.

Alan Stewart from Chorley is auctioning off £12,000 worth of solar panel energy to help with the cost of living. He will donate 10 per cent of what is raised by the raffle to Derian House Children's Hospice who care for his late sister Jodie

“Whatever the raffle raises, a small percentage will go towards the care of families like ours at Derian House. If it’s successful, I want to do even more for the charity in the future.”

Caroline Taylor, Head of Income, Marketing and Communications at Derian House Children’s Hospice, added: “It’s lovely to hear that Alan and his family felt supported during their visits to Derian House back in 1993 and we are grateful that Alan thought of us when setting up his raffle.

"Derian House Children’s Hospice has been helping children and young people with life-limiting conditions make the most of every moment for 30 years. It costs £5.7 million pounds to run services but we only receive a small percentage of this from NHS funding, so we rely heavily on the generosity of supporters.”

The raffle will end January 31 and the winner will receive a 4kW solar panel system with battery storage and a mounting kit.

Alan with his little sister Jodie