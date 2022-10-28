Alex Cowie, 27, from Whittle-le-Woods, who is a member of the Lions Running Community will be running to raise funds for Preston based charity Jade's Bag which was set up to recognise all the hard work carried out by the late Jade Taylor and to give those in need a helping hand. He has raised £316 so far to help those in need such as children’s wards, homelessness, accommodation support, nursing homes, those without families and victims of domestic violence.

He said: "I started running in lockdown when I was struggling with my mental health as it helps me switch off. I done my first marathon in Chester earlier this month with a time of two hours and 56 minutes, 36 seconds, which was 26.2 miles on the roads and raised nearly £300. I will be running two ultra marathons which will be mostly be on the trails - one in December in Wales which is 32 miles and then one next March in Chester around 50 miles.

Alex Cowie from Chorley will be running two ultra marathons to raise money for Jade's Bag - a charity set up in memory of the late Jade Taylor who gave others a helping hand

Alex, who works for Merlin Cycles, added: "I usually prepare for the marathons by running six days a week over a period of 90 miles. Running with a group helps boost morale and helps you meet people of all ages and walks of life. I never knew Jade but I know her mother as my sister Jess, 23, works for the NHS at a doctors surgery with her. From what I have been told Jade was a very caring person. The charity is in memory of her kindness as she was very charitable and always wanted to help her local community. She worked a few jobs and volunteered including with prisoners, mental health work and the homeless. The name Jade's Bag was created because her mum Debbie (the charity founder) used to give her a bag at Christmas. And she missed doing this after her passing so she decided to make a charity which gave local people a helping hand. And named it Jade's Bag Charity."

To find out more about the charity and to make a donation CLICK HERE.

The late Jade Taylor