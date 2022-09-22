Chorley man fined after refusing breathalyzer test
A 53-year-old Chorley man who refused a breathalyzer made a U-turn on his court plea.
Carl William Holt of Moor Road pleaded not guilty on April 21 for failure to provide a breath sample to police when asked to do so.Preston Magistrates Court was told that on March 27 Mr Holt was suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis had failed to do so.
His first plea was one of not guilty. However, on August 15, he changed his plea to guilty.He was then fined £80, had to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34. He was also told to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
His driving record was also endorsed with 10 points.It was noted that his guilty plea had been taken into account when imposing sentence.