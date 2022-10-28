Proving the kindness of strangers is still a thing, David O'Byrne, 60, is on a mission to help fund treatment for Elliott Simpson, 26, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer in December 2020 and has since been denied funding on the NHS. He said: "A friend of mine Trevor Roberts, 77, came across Elliott's story as he is a friend of the family and when I heard of his situation I wanted to do something to help. Elliott has been fundraising for his own life saving treatment after being denied funding on the NHS. He and his family need to find £180,000 for immunotherapy treatment that his doctors say he needs to save his life which has complications due to Elliott also having Crohn’s disease - a type of inflammatory bowel disease. His family don’t have this money unless they sell the family home. They have now raised £80k since May but it’s still way off what’s needed and the cancer isn’t waiting before it does its damage. It’s starting to spread to his liver and kidneys now.

"I am organising the seminar to raise as much money as possible to help pay for the lad's treatment. I have eight phenomenal masters and chief instructors of martial arts lined up from Ju-jitsu, Thai Boxing, Karate, Taekwondo and Sambo Russian Wrestling -three of those lined up are legendary Hall of Fame masters for their sports.

"I am just a Chorley lad trying to help a stranger. He is facing looming death from cancer because the NHS won’t fund his treatment and the problem is that the cancer is not waiting for us to raise money. I want to share the event with as many people as possible to get the kindness of strangers to support the funds for the treatment as money is the only barrier in saving his life."

David O'Byrne (left) from Chorley is helping Elliott Simpson, 26, from Blackburn who has been diagnosed with cancer, by putting on a martial arts show in Bolton to raise funds for his treatment

Elliott would have been treated with a combination of two Immunotherapy drugs, but because of his Crohn's disease, he had to start with a single weaker drug which was funded on the NHS. Following bowel surgery, Elliott's oncologist recommended that he should move onto the combined Immunotherapy treatment. But the National Institute for Care and Health Excellence would only approve funding for one of the two drugs.

Elliott, who was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after his hairdresser noticed a mole on the back of his head, said: ''I had been diagnosed with Crohn's disease a year before so that just made everything 10 times more complicated when I needed to start treatment.

"It's amazing what David is doing. He doesn't know me and he has just came out of the blue to organise this event in Bolton. I am really grateful.”

From left: David O'Byrne, Elliott Simpson, Sonia Littler and Huey Simpson

Tickets for the event which will run from 11am until 4pm, are £30 for adults and £75 for a family ticket (two adults and children). David has asked that anyone attending to pay straight into Elliott's fundraiser, screenshot proof of the donation to be shown as receipt of ticket and to email David so he can keep track of numbers at [email protected]

You can donate HERE.

David and Elliott meet for the first time

