The town centre was brought to life as Chorley residents and visitors flocked to see two nights of live entertainment on Friday 7 and Saturday, October 8.

The event is organised by Chorley Council in partnership with Creative Network and returned for 2022 after being cancelled with an interim online event called ‘Living Room Live’ taking place during Covid.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “We are delighted to have been able to return Chorley Live back to the town centre in full force this year.

“All performers and venues were amazing, and it blew previous years out of the water.

“The success of the event is always phenomenal but this year Chorley visitors really out did themselves.

“We can’t wait for next year!”

Chorley Council are now asking for feedback following the event to see how they can make it even bigger and better in the future. The survey can be found on the website HERE.

