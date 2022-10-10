News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Live returns to town centre with two day event

The award-winning Chorley Live returned to the town centre last weekend with a show-stopping two-day event across 35 venues with 280 appearances.

By Emma Downey
20 hours ago
Updated 10th Oct 2022, 4:37pm

The town centre was brought to life as Chorley residents and visitors flocked to see two nights of live entertainment on Friday 7 and Saturday, October 8.

The event is organised by Chorley Council in partnership with Creative Network and returned for 2022 after being cancelled with an interim online event called ‘Living Room Live’ taking place during Covid.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “We are delighted to have been able to return Chorley Live back to the town centre in full force this year.

“All performers and venues were amazing, and it blew previous years out of the water.

“The success of the event is always phenomenal but this year Chorley visitors really out did themselves.

“We can’t wait for next year!”

Chorley Council are now asking for feedback following the event to see how they can make it even bigger and better in the future. The survey can be found on the website HERE.

