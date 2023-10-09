News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Chorley Live 2023: 18 pictures of the two day music festival

Chorley Live 2023 returned with a raft of incredible music performances over the weekend.
By Emma Downey
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST

The two-day music festival returned last Friday and Saturday, with nearly 300 appearances from musicians and entertainers across 35 venues in Chorley Town Centre.

Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the fantastic event returns this year after being recently nominated for ‘Best Small Event’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

These guys look like they were having a whale of a time

1. Chorley Live Music Festival 2023

These guys look like they were having a whale of a time Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
The annual Chorley Live music event took place last weekend in over 35 different venues in Chorley town centre

2. Chorley Live Music Festival 2023

The annual Chorley Live music event took place last weekend in over 35 different venues in Chorley town centre Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Over 300 musicians and entertainers took part

3. Chorley Live Music Festival 2023

Over 300 musicians and entertainers took part Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Playing to the crowds

4. Chorley Live Music Festival 2023

Playing to the crowds Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council