Chorley Live 2023: 18 pictures of the two day music festival
Chorley Live 2023 returned with a raft of incredible music performances over the weekend.
By Emma Downey
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
The two-day music festival returned last Friday and Saturday, with nearly 300 appearances from musicians and entertainers across 35 venues in Chorley Town Centre.
Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the fantastic event returns this year after being recently nominated for ‘Best Small Event’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
