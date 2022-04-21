Running until Sunday, 14 town centre pubs and 68 breweries will be taking part promising something for everyone's tastebuds.

The event is a celebrate of Chorley’s pubs, with a focus on locally brewed real ales.

At the bottom of Market Street the White Bull will be serving up a food menu alongside a fine range of real ale, craft beer and spirits.

Chorley Pub Festival will run over four days

Recently expanded, The Shepherds Hall Ale House has opened The Victoria Rooms making a drinker's favourite into a much more roomier venue and will be serving up a wide range of real ale and craft beers.

The Shed and Garden, themed as its namesake is offering a wide range of craft beers, ciders, real ale and live entertainment.

Sat across from the town hall and boasting a new outdoor area, the Rose and Crown will be serving up a selection of real ale, craft beer and spirits.

Riley’s Taproom and Wine Bar will also be taking part in the festivities offering up craft beers, fine wines and food in a relaxed setting.

The White Bull will be one of the many pubs taking part

Up the steps and into a quirky little bar called Nelipots Bar you will find an artisanal range of spirits, craft beer and real ale.

Venture just across the train tracks to Malt n Hops which will be showcasing nine ever-changing cask ales.

Situated right across from the famous Chorley Markets since the 1800s is The Flat Iron. A real drinkers place with real ale, import beers, the largest spirit selection in Chorley and plenty of entertainment.

Ben's Brewery will also be taking part

Clarke's Sibin - The only Irish bar in town will be serving up a smooth pint of Guinness alongside other Irish products.

Keep your eye out for The Bob Inn. Set across two market stalls this watering hole is a customer favourite.

Other pubs taking part include newly opened Ben’s Brewery Tap Room across from the market, serving their own homemade brews, Chorley’s third micro pub The Ale Station and Withnell’s Brewery at Artisan Ale House.