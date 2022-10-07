This year the Astley Hall event marked the seventh outing of the show with more than 11,000 people attending professional exhibitors and demonstrations.

Having last won this award in 2016, the council is keen to take the crown again and are confident that the Flower Show will definitely be the one to beat.

Deputy council leader Peter Wilson said: "The Flower Show is the flagship event in Chorley's calendar and it's a real showstopper, seeing tens of thousands of people coming along to see what Chorley has to offer.

The Chorley Flower Show has been nominated in the Best Small Event category at the Lancashire Tourism Awards

"Not only does the event get bigger and better each year, but we also see more and more benefits right across the borough with a real boost to the local economy year on year.

"As we go into our eighth year, it will be fantastic if we can hold the badge of the region's Best Small Event.

"It's fantastic to be nominated amongst some really wonderful events and organisations, but I'd definitely put my money on Chorley.”

One of the many beautiful creations at the flower show

The Lancashire Tourism Awards is the biggest and only county-wide celebration of tourism excellence in Lancashire. The awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses, revealing the brightest and best stars working in Lancashire tourism today.

The Best Small Event category is for events with an attendance of less than 15,000 people.

Councillor Wilson added: "Chorley really is the place to be and we have such an amazing calendar of events each year for everyone to get involved with. Just coming up, we have the incredible Chorley Live on the 7 and 8 October, and we're now looking forward to our bonfire events and the wonderful Winter Wonderland festival which takes place in the town centre each year."

"Nominations like this are just a testament to all the hard work our teams put in to make sure that Chorley continues to be a fantastic visitor area and I encourage people to check out Chorley and visit www.checkoutchorley.com to see what we have to offer."

Admiring the view

The Lancashire Toursim Awards 2022 is set to take place in February 2023.