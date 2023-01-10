Beating all their previous yearly fundraising amounts, Chorley’s True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners who are part of the Amber River group raised the money as part of their corporate and social responsibility initiative which will go towards helping Derian House and St Catherine’s Hospice. The charities were chosen by the staff of the Euxton Lane group as being local and close to their hearts. Fundraising activities included bake sales, a company-wide walkathon, and a triathlon. The team also supported a range of other charities such as Macmillan Cancer Care, the Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine), Burnley Children and Families Well-being Service and their local food bank, Living Waters throughout the course of the year.

True Bearing Chairman George Critchley said: "This is brilliant. True Bearing feels it is a part of its local community and anything we can do we do with pleasure. Raising this incredible amount has been both a team and individual effort, through a wide variety of different fundraising activities. True Bearing are proud to have made such a positive impact on local communities through these fundraising initiatives and will continue to support these charities, as well as others, in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley’s True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners have raised a record amount of £8,440 for Derian House and St Catherine's Hospice by undertaking various fundraises including a St Catherine's Moonlit and Memory Walk (pictured)

Other fundraisers carried out in 2022 included physical challenges such as a company-wide walkathon, a triathlon completed by one of their Independent financial advisers, Kristan Oakley, and a charity walk. A Platinum Jubilee bake sale and a spooky Halloween one also took place as did their yearly Macmillan Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Care. The group's compliance supervisor Rick Ashton also helped to raise funds by walking the West Highland Way in May which raised £925 for Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine). More recently, they held a Christmas Jumper Day, quiz and Jacobs Join, raising £601 and had a collection for a local food bank, Living Waters. A donation was also made to Burnley Children and Families Well-being Service to top up family fuel payments to ensure families in need could stay warm this winter.

The team also held a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser

Advertisement Hide Ad