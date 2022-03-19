The appeal comes just one season after the club enjoyed its best ever FA Cup run, hitting the national headlines with an historic 2-0 fourth round win over Derby County, where Wayne Rooney was interim manager.

However, after the highs of that campaign, the club is now in the midst of a major challenge and says its survival is at stake.

Chorley FC has launched a crowdfunding appeal

Chorley has set a target of £7,500 for the project and is looking to buy two new heavy duty security doors and roller shutter doors, after the previous doors were all destroyed by forced entry.

Other requirements include new security fencing and a new security gate at the Ashby Street exit.

The club, which plays in the National League North, stated: “As a football club we've been hit by a spate of criminal attacks from both thieves and vandals over the last few years.

"Financially it's a huge struggle to continually take the hit that comes with this criminality, so we're raising funds to safeguard our home in the hope that our energies can then be put to better use serving the local community both on and off the pitch.

One of the alleged intruders caught on camera at Chorley FC

“Extra funds on top of our £7,500 target would be spent on a Raptor Anti-Scaling Barrier that will cover the walled areas near the main stand.

“We've reached the stage where the threat of break-ins has put us in a really difficult financial spot.

"Having already spent over £30,000 since March 2020, both upgrading security, paying for damages and replacing stolen items, we need our community's help to preserve what we have.”

The club said it was being subjected to “ constant and abhorrent attacks”, with petty vandalism being an an almost weekly occurrence, and added: “Without making these changes to the security of Victory Park there'll eventually be no club left to support.“Please help us save our great old stadium!”

The club has also posted footage of the latest incident on March 14.