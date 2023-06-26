Roland Heald who played left wing, number 11, in the 1950s passed away on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 18) surrounded by his family and having just celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with his wife Margaret.

Born on December 11,1928, he was the son of James and Alice, and was the youngest of his two brothers Alan and Colin. A builder by trade, he was a member of the Federation of Master Builders and was self employed for years offering renovation and construction work in Chorley and the local area.

The late Roland Heald

He was also a mason in Ellesmere Lodge in Chorley. A lover of many sports, he was a talented footballer and played for Chorley FC in the early 1950s and was also a keen crown green bowler. He was well-known member of local bowling team and Church at St Peter’s C of E church Chorleyand even played a few times at the Waterloo Blackpool.

He leaves behind his wife Margaret, daughters Suzanne and Cheryl, grandchildren James and Alex and Marc and his wife Emily, great grandson Noah, 5, and son-in-law Andrew.