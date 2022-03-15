Ed Watkinson, wife Gill and three kids Harry, 10, George, 8 and Louis, 6, have thrown themselves full pelt into the Run 56 challenge for Cancer Research UK.

The challenge encourages participants to raise money by running two miles every day in February.

Ed, 39, and Gill, 46, who live near Croston, both braved atrocious weather and notched-up their respective 56 miles each.

Ed Watkinson and sons

They encouraged their three young sons, who are all pupils at Balshaw Lane Community Primary School, to share the 56 mile tally between them, completing 19 miles each.

However, their youngest son, Louis is now determined to complete the entire 56 mile challenge himself in tribute to his uncle Stuart Collier.

Despite being super fit and sporty, Stuart faced a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer in the midst of the pandemic in May 2020.

Gill Watkinson and and her son Louis

The dad-of-one, who was married to Ed’s sister Michelle, bravely fought the disease receiving gruelling treatment at The Christie in Manchester.

Stuart, who worked as a surveyor and lived in Euxton, died in December of last year just days after son Hugh’s third birthday.

Ed and his family had originally hoped to raise £150 and have been blown away by the support they have received.

Ed, who works for the LADbible group, said: “We absolutely never dreamt we would raise this amount of money.

Stuart Collier died of cancer just days after his son's third birthday

"But are thrilled as we know Stuart would have been encouraging us every step of the way.

"The kids have done a brilliant job of fitting in the running after school and in between clubs. Gill was never a runner, so she’s done amazingly well.

"Louis has proved to be an absolute super star and is determined to keep going throughout March until he has completed the 56 miles.”

To sponsor the Watkinsons visit their fundraising page: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/edwards-run-56-giving-page-1