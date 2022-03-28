The dedicated group of volunteers were visited by Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, who called in to see the work that was being done over the weekend.

He said: “I’ve got to say a big thank you to all the volunteers working away here in Chorley.

"I met with Ukrainian MPs in my office in London the other week and they informed me of the types of aid and help that was needed and I’m pleased to say that looking round, we are sending out exactly the type of aid that Ukrainians are asking for.”

MP for Chorley Sir Lindsay Hoyle with Chorley & District's Stuart Clewlow

On Saturday, the Ukraine donations unit off Market Walk, was opened up and a group of 40 volunteers arrived for another shift of accepting donations being dropped off from various collection points, and sorting through and preparing them ready for eventual loading onto trucks destined for Eastern Europe.

With local historian Stuart Clewlow at the helm, the group continues to go from strength to strength.

Stuart added: “The response to the crisis in Ukraine, from people all across the borough has been amazing.

Volunteers sorting the many items

"Not only have the volunteers shown the very best of Chorley & District and its community spirit, but people have even travelled from across the North West to be a part of our effort.

"As part of the bigger picture in relief efforts, I am pleased that we been able to take the pressure off the donations warehouse of our friends at International Aid at Lostock Hall, and with their help, we have managed to send aid off to Poland, Slovakia, Moldova and even into Ukraine itself, and more is on its way.

"We can’t influence the military aspects of this war, but we can make a difference to those affected by it.”

For regular updates on unit opening times, the latest appeals request, and to find out more about how to offer help and support, you can find the group on Facebook: Chorley & District Support for Ukraine.

Securing the boxes for Ukraine