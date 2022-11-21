Chorley Together - the support hub which was set up by Chorley Council in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, and which has been an ongoing community support network since, has now evolved to support Chorley residents through the ongoing cost of living crisis. The hub is a network of community, voluntary and charitable organisations, regional support organisations and the council working together to provide support for those facing challenges. The Chorley Together hub aims to provide support for residents right across the spectrum of cost of living challenges.

Councillor Beverley Murray, Executive Member for Early Intervention said: “We understand that so many people are facing challenges in relation to the rising cost of living. There are people that unfortunately are facing a crisis and there are those who are finding themselves needing additional support to get by - something they have never had to face before. With Chorley Together, we want to create a space whereby anyone who needs support can go to the website, or contact us directly and easily be directed to the support they need. It saddens me that so many people are struggling in this way and I really do urge people not to suffer in silence. Please get in touch with us or visit the website right away.

“The website is a great place for advice, support and hints and tips to ease the burden of the cost of living, and I would recommend anyone who is finding things difficult to visit it."

A directory of warm spaces across the borough is also being developed which will be added to the website in the next month. There are already many venues across the borough offering this support, and the council are currently mapping this, identifying geographical gaps, and supporting other community venues to open as warm spaces offering financial support, promotion and advice.

Residents can visit www.chorley.gov.uk/chorleytogther for support with health and well-being, emergency food and other food provisions, advice on affordable warmth and what benefits residents may be entitled to along with debt and money advice and support with housing and homelessness. Alternatively, you can call 01257 515151.