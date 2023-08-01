Chorley bus station is set to exchange ownership in a bid to develop it for the community.

Chorley Council has agreed plans for an acquisition of Chorley Bus Station from Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal will see the council take ownership and day-to-day management of the site looking to develop how the station can be further utilised as a community asset.

Its is envisaged that Chorley Council will take full ownership of the station from as early as October.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council said: “For a long time we have known how integral the bus station in the town centre is to residents and visitors to the borough and I am pleased we have agreed with Lancashire County Council to acquire the site.

"I’m of the firm belief that we as the local authority are best placed to understand our communities, our public spaces and town centre areas and that under our management, town centre assets such as this have the opportunity to really thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a chance for us to take a much-used town centre asset on board and the make the absolute most of the opportunities a site such as this offers to the town centre.”

He added: “Our aspiration for Chorley town centre continues to be that it is a vibrant, safe, with fantastic amenities and enjoyable for all and I have no doubt that the bus station under our management will play a key role in this.

"We see the bus station as a gateway to the brilliant town centre, a safe place where people can meet, spend time in shops or café’s and get a feel to what the rest of Chorley has to offer. I cannot wait to get started.”

County Councillor Alan Vincent, Deputy Leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Chorley Bus Station was opened in 2003 as part of our programme to develop high quality, enclosed bus stations at key locations across the county.