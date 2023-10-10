News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Council street sign blunder after mix up in Brinscall and Buckshaw Village

A street sign blunder which caused confusion for delivery drivers was “a case of simple human error”, says Chorley Council.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Lancaster Drive in Brinscall was briefly renamed Lancashire Drive last week after council workers fitted the wrong street sign.

Residents were puzzled as to how the Council had got the name of their street wrong after more than 50 years, but Chorley Council have now explained how the gaffe came about.

It appears the Lancashire Drive sign was intended for a street in Buckshaw Village, but was instead fitted in Lancaster Drive, Brinscall by mistake.

Chorley Council said 'human error' was to blame after Lancaster Drive in Brinscall was briefly renamed 'Lancashire Drive' after a mix up over street signs
Brinscall residents alerted the Council to the error and the sign was taken down on Monday (October 9) and moved to the correct street five miles away in Buckshaw.

The Council added that a new sign has been ordered for Lancaster Drive and will be put in place as soon as possible.

Councillor Adiran Lowe, Executive Member (Customer, Streetscene and Environment) said: “In a case of simple human error, we were alerted to the incorrect street sign over the weekend and have swiftly put the Lancashire Drive street sign in the correct place.

“The original Lancaster Drive sign was in need of replacement, as it sat on older, wooden backboards. A replacement sign has been ordered and will be fitted ASAP.”

