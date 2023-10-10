Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster Drive in Brinscall was briefly renamed Lancashire Drive last week after council workers fitted the wrong street sign.

Residents were puzzled as to how the Council had got the name of their street wrong after more than 50 years, but Chorley Council have now explained how the gaffe came about.

It appears the Lancashire Drive sign was intended for a street in Buckshaw Village, but was instead fitted in Lancaster Drive, Brinscall by mistake.

Chorley Council said 'human error' was to blame after Lancaster Drive in Brinscall was briefly renamed 'Lancashire Drive' after a mix up over street signs

Brinscall residents alerted the Council to the error and the sign was taken down on Monday (October 9) and moved to the correct street five miles away in Buckshaw.

The Council added that a new sign has been ordered for Lancaster Drive and will be put in place as soon as possible.

Councillor Adiran Lowe, Executive Member (Customer, Streetscene and Environment) said: “In a case of simple human error, we were alerted to the incorrect street sign over the weekend and have swiftly put the Lancashire Drive street sign in the correct place.