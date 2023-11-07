Chorley Council have officially acquired the town’s bus station from Lancashire County Council, meaning they will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the much-used town centre asset.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “The bus station is a gateway to our fantastic town, so we’re delighted to have taken on the ownership and management of it. We know how important it is to residents and visitors to the town and our ownership is an opportunity to make the most of this asset and the benefit it brings – as the local authority, we feel we are best placed to do this, as we understand the needs of our residents and our aspirations for the town as a whole.

“We continue to ensure that our town centre is a fantastic safe place to live, work and visit, and managing and improving the bus station will be an integral part of this. It will complement the other town centre facilities, including Chorley Markets and Market Walk, which we also own.”

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, added: "Chorley Bus Station was opened in 2003 as part of our programme to develop high quality bus stations across the county, which also resulted in new facilities being built at Lancaster, Burnley, Accrington and Rawtenstall, and Preston Bus Station being refurbished.

"Councils in Lancashire are working more closely than ever before to improve services for our residents, and transferring the bus station to Chorley Council will help their day-to-day management of the town centre, and contribute to the future development of the area."