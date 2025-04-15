Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashiree’s ever popular pantomime star Steve Royle has taken the comedy crown at a prestigious national awards ceremony over the weekend.

Chorely born comedian Steve Royle, a frequent panto star at the Blackpool Grand Theatre, has been awarded the ‘Best Comic’ gong at the Pantomime Awards 2025 for his hilarious performance as Buttons in Cinderella.

During Cinderella’s five-week run, judges from the renowned Pantomime Awards slipped quietly into The Grand to watch the production before coming together to nominate Cinderella in the categories for Best Pantomime, Best Direction, Best Lead Principal and Best Comic.

At the awards ceremony held on Sunday, April 13 at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, Britain’s Got Talent star Steve then came out on top in his category thanks to his cheeky blend of whip-smart wit, side-splitting slapstick and perfectly timed punchlines.

Lancashire comedian Steve Royle has been awarded the ‘Best Comic’ gong at the Pantomime Awards 2025 for his hilarious performance as Buttons in Blackpoool Grand Theatre's Cinderella. | submit

What are the awards?

The UK Pantomime Awards are run by the UK Pantomime Association and celebrate the very best that panto-land brings to delighted audiences right across the country over the Christmas period.

The Awards also celebrate the hard work, commitment and artistic excellence of this much-loved form of live entertainment.

This year 52 judges visited 216 venues to assess over 496 pantomime performances.

What has been said about Steve’s win?

Steve Royle said: “I’m genuinely overwhelmed and deeply honoured to receive the award for Best Comic. Pantomime has always held a special place in my heart — it’s pure joy, shared laughter, and the kind of magic that brings generations together. To be recognised for doing something I love so much is incredibly humbling. This award isn’t just mine - it belongs to everyone who makes the magic happen. The cast, the incredible creative team, our backstage crew, wardrobe, marketing, front of house and every single person who works so hard - often behind the scenes - to create something truly unforgettable. And to the audiences... thank you for coming back year after year, for laughing with me, shouting back at me and letting me be a part of your Christmas traditions. I can’t wait toreturn to the Grand this year for Beauty and the Beast - let’s make more memories, more laughter, and more magic together.”

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “What a phenomenal night at The UK Pantomime Awards! We’re incredibly proud to have been nominated across four prestigious categories including Best Pantomime (1,000+ seats), Kylie Butler for her inspired Direction, Kitty Harris for her show-stopping Principal Lead, and we are absolutely over the moon for Steve Royle, who took home Best Comic – a title that couldn’t be more deserved.

“Steve is not only a crowd favourite, but also an honorary member of The Friends of the Grand and celebrated his 1,000th panto performance with us back in 2022. His dedication and comic genius have been at the heart of our pantomimes for over two decades.

“It’s terrific too that our long-term partnership with Martin Dodd’s UK Productions is celebrated in these prestigious awards alongside the talent and graft of the entire cast, creatives, costumiers, set builders, stage management, technicians, marketeers, front of house staff, and all those who come together to create Blackpool’s number one pantomime! We can’t wait to welcome Steve back for his 22nd year in this year’s magical production of Beauty and the Beast, once again under Kylie’s brilliant direction.”

The full cast of the panto Cinderalla, at Blackpool Grand Theatre | National World

UK Productions Producer, Martin Dodd, added: “We’ve been bringing pantomime to the Grand Theatre Blackpool since 1995, and this year’s Pantomime Awards were a true celebration of the incredible team effort that makes it all possible. We’re so proud to have been nominated for Best Pantomime (Over 900 seats) and thrilled for our fantastic cast and creatives.

“A massive congratulations to Steve Royle on winning Best Comic – a performer whose heart and humour light up the stage year after year. Reaching his 1,000th panto performance in 2022 and being such a beloved part of the Grand’s history is a testament to his unique talent and dedication. Bravo also to Kitty Harris for her dazzling performance as Cinderella, and Kylie Butler for her masterful direction, both also nominated.

“We can’t wait to return with Beauty and the Beast and deliver another unforgettable festive season. This is all thanks to the incredible creative team, whose passion, vision, and commitment to excellence lift everyproduction to new heights and an incredible partnership forged with the Grand Theatre team over 30 years. We’re already counting down the days to this year’s Beauty and the Beast and can’t wait to bring the magic back to The Grand”

How can I see Steve in panto this year?

Tickets are available to buy online now for Beauty and the Beast at Blackpool Grand Theatre which runs between Friday, December 5 2025 to Sunday, January 4 2026 .

Pantomime Award’s Best Comic and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will play cheeky chappie Louis La Plonk and more star casting is to be announced.

You can call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information.