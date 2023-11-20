News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023: 14 pictures as hundreds are entertained by rugby star Josh Charnley and Santa's little helpers

Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to Market Street on Sunday to watch Chorley Christmas Lights switch on.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT

Challenge Cup winning Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, had the pleasure of lighting up Chorley this year. He was joined by Central Radio North West’s multi award-winning presenter, Danny Matthews who hosted the festivities. Sir Lindsay Hoyle and leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley also attended the festivities.

Entertainment was provided by singer Just Giorge, Robbie Williams Tribute Dean Betton, community samba drumming band SambAfriq and The Voice Kids singers

Danny Bretherton and Will Edgar.

Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures from the event.

Getting in the festive spirit

1. Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023

Getting in the festive spirit Photo: Chorley Council

Let it snow!

2. Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023

Let it snow! Photo: Chorley Council

Challenge Cup Winning, Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, switched on this year's lights for Chorley

3. Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023

Challenge Cup Winning, Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, switched on this year's lights for Chorley Photo: Chorley Council

Thousands turned up to watch Chorley's Christmas lights switch on last weekend

4. Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023

Thousands turned up to watch Chorley's Christmas lights switch on last weekend Photo: Chorley Council

