Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2023: 14 pictures as hundreds are entertained by rugby star Josh Charnley and Santa's little helpers
Challenge Cup winning Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, had the pleasure of lighting up Chorley this year. He was joined by Central Radio North West’s multi award-winning presenter, Danny Matthews who hosted the festivities. Sir Lindsay Hoyle and leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley also attended the festivities.
Entertainment was provided by singer Just Giorge, Robbie Williams Tribute Dean Betton, community samba drumming band SambAfriq and The Voice Kids singers
Danny Bretherton and Will Edgar.
Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures from the event.