Many braved the cold on Sunday to watch light welterweight boxing star Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall and Britain’s Got Talent actor and comedian Steve Royle switch on Chorley’s Christmas Lights.

It was a day packed with things to do and great entertainment, starting at 10am with the popular Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Markets featuring over 50 independent traders through the town centre, with Chorley’s covered market also open, plus entertainment on the main Market Street stage in the afternoon, leading to the big Switch On.

Presented by Rock FM’s Joel Ross, the onstage entertainment included performances from Ruby Whittle singing her own Christmas song in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice, local street dance team Minitrons, Chorley Youth Zone, Freddie Mercury and Suggs tribute acts, plus comedians Glenn Moore and Britain’s got Talent Finalist, Steve Royle, leading to the traditional countdown to the big Switch On at around 5pm.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley, Mayor of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry, Deputy Mayor Councillor Tommy Gray, Councillor Danny Gee and performers were some of the many who attended the event.

Check out some pictures from the event.

