A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: "We'd like to say a massive thank you to everybody who donated to our recent Christmas Toy Appeal.

"We’re delighted to reveal that, thanks to the generosity of local schools, businesses and residents – including the congregation at St. Laurence's Church, Chorley – we have been able to distribute more than 4,000 toys to around 500 local children and families in time for the big day."

They added: "An extra special mention must go to the wonderful Kian Devine, aged 8, who raised £600 to buy toys for disadvantaged children with a month-long 150km sponsored bike ride - what an absolute superstar!!!

Donations from the Toy Appeal.

Thank you to the team at St Laurence’s and Chorley Buddies for helping get all the donations together, and to Kath, Bernard, Paul, Chelsea and Abi who helped us sort the toys ready for collection.

"Well done everybody – you should be very proud!"