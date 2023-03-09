Chorley care home residents have tea and a catch up with Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong
Chorley Care home residents brought history to life recently by dressing up as their favourite heroes including Neil Armstrong, Queen Victoria and Cleopatra.
Euxton Park Care Home on Wigan Lane has been bringing historic moments to life for residents as part of a ‘Heroes and Heroines’ event. Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK have taken part in the project which saw residents exploring some of the events and people that have built history, as well as sharing their own knowledge and stories for a fascinating and fun trip down memory lane. An ‘Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party’ kicked off the event, with residents dressing up as some of their favourite heroes and heroines to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together for a cuppa and cake!
The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have also created memory boxes full of things to help spark memories and prompt discussions including photographs and newspaper clippings, historical objects, poems, scents and music from different eras. Resident, Sylvia Heys, aged 84, said: “I’ve had a super time finding out about some of the people who have made history. I was Neil Armstrong at our afternoon tea and I told everyone what it was like to be the first person to stand on the Moon!”
Resident June Hope, aged 83, added: “I thought history at school was boring but this has been so much fun. If my lessons had been like this, I might have paid more attention!”