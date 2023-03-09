Euxton Park Care Home on Wigan Lane has been bringing historic moments to life for residents as part of a ‘Heroes and Heroines’ event. Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK have taken part in the project which saw residents exploring some of the events and people that have built history, as well as sharing their own knowledge and stories for a fascinating and fun trip down memory lane. An ‘Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party’ kicked off the event, with residents dressing up as some of their favourite heroes and heroines to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together for a cuppa and cake!