Chorley care home residents have tea and a catch up with Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong

Chorley Care home residents brought history to life recently by dressing up as their favourite heroes including Neil Armstrong, Queen Victoria and Cleopatra.

By Emma Downey
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Euxton Park Care Home on Wigan Lane has been bringing historic moments to life for residents as part of a ‘Heroes and Heroines’ event. Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK have taken part in the project which saw residents exploring some of the events and people that have built history, as well as sharing their own knowledge and stories for a fascinating and fun trip down memory lane. An ‘Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party’ kicked off the event, with residents dressing up as some of their favourite heroes and heroines to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together for a cuppa and cake!

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have also created memory boxes full of things to help spark memories and prompt discussions including photographs and newspaper clippings, historical objects, poems, scents and music from different eras. Resident, Sylvia Heys, aged 84, said: “I’ve had a super time finding out about some of the people who have made history. I was Neil Armstrong at our afternoon tea and I told everyone what it was like to be the first person to stand on the Moon!”

Resident Sylvia Heys takes a sip of her tea as the first man to walk on the moon Neil Armstrong
Resident June Hope, aged 83, added: “I thought history at school was boring but this has been so much fun. If my lessons had been like this, I might have paid more attention!”

Resident Rosalind Wynn was French military commander and political leader Napoleon for the afternoon
Residents Patricia Moore and Rosalind Wynn aka Cleopatra and Queen Victoria having fun and bringing history to life
Who would have ever thought you would see Cleopatra, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong having tea together
