The popular Chorley fighter, who is due to face Josh Taylor in a rematch for the WBO World Super Lightweight title in the next few months, cut the ribbon to launch a new Mazuma Mobile liveried tram at the Starr Gate depot before it made its first journey on the tracks.

The tram features Maz, the company’s popular mascot, who was at the launch with a number of tram enthusiasts eager to get a first glimpse of the new attraction.

To mark the occasion staff from Mazuma Mobile also handed out free tickets to people on the promenade.

Boxer Jack Catterall launches the Mazuma tram in Blackpool, along with Maz the mascot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack, 29, said: “Like most people from the North West I have spent many years coming to Blackpool and love it here, especially during the illuminations.

“When Mazuma invited me to cut the ribbon for the new tram I was over the moon.’’

Jack fought Taylor in Glasgow in February this year, for the highly-rated Scotsman’s WBO belt and was very much the underdog in that fight, despite his own unbeaten record going into the match.

Jack Catterall lands a left hand on Josh Taylor during their epic fight in February

But despite Taylor’s impressive record and the partisan roar of the OVO Hydro crowd, the Chorley man boxed so well that he was considered by many to have won the bout, including a knockdown in the eighth round.

However, he controversially lost on a split decision.

Both men aim to ‘set the record straight’ in their re-match which it is hoped will happen by the end of 2022.

The Blackpool Tramway, which dates back to 1885, is one of the oldest electric tramways in the world and still remains a huge draw in its own right.

The new Mazuma Mobile liveried tram at the Starr Gate depot in Blackpool

It carried 4.8 million passengers in 2019/20.

Suzanne Parker, Brand Marketing Lead for Mazuma, said: “Blackpool is a fantastic place, and what better way to advertise than on one of the resort’s iconic trams?

“Thousands of people will visit Blackpool in the next few months to see the illuminations and this is a perfect way to get Maz and the Mazuma Mobile brand in front of so many people.

“We are really grateful to everyone at Blackpool Transport for their support and delighted with the feedback we received from the people who attended the launch.’’