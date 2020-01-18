Chorley and Leyland causes to share multi-million pound funding boost

Community projects in Chorley and Leyland are set to share a major funding boost as the Co-op welcomes the latest causes to its Local Community Fund.

Six causes chosen in Chorley and Leyland, including Radio Leyland, Chorley FC Community Foundation and Heartbeat, are set to receive vital funding to deliver local projects in their community. Last November six causes in Chorley and Leyland shared £20,000.

The causes directly benefit from members trading with their Co-op across its food and funeral business areas.

In addition to the personal benefits they receive for themselves, one per cent of the purchase value also goes into the local community fund pot. Members can decide how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Nick Crofts, President of the Co-op Council, whose representatives are voted for by the millions of members it represents said: “As a member-owned business with a presence in every community across the UK, the Co-op is continuing to create value for millions of members and thousands of local causes.

“By becoming a Co-op member, not only are you receiving great personal rewards and benefits, you are directly helping to support vital community groups in your area.”

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Thanks to our members since 2016 more than £56 million has been raised for over 16,000 causes that make a real difference in their local communities.

“Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across the UK.”