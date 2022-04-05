Chorley and District Gardening Society to discuss all things vegetables
Chorley and District Gardening Society will be holding their monthly meeting and talk on all things vegetables.
By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:27 pm
Chorley and District Gardening Society will be holding their monthly meeting and talk on all things vegetables.
This month's talk will be delivered by Antony Norman on Tuesday, April 19, from 7.30pm entitled Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces.
It will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Hall in Euxton.
Members pay a fee of £1.50, with non-members £3.
Everybody is welcome and anyone wishing to attend should arrive early to ensure a seat.