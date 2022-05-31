Celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign, Fun Thursday will be back on the June 2 at Market Walk from 11am until 4pm with a Jubilee garden party theme.

You will be able to visit the craft workshop to decorate gingerbread, Jubilee decorations and see walkabout entertainment from Trees Alive.

The official lighting of the Jubilee Beacon on Rivington Pike will also take place on Thursday from 9.30pm with over 2,000 beacons being lit across the world.

Her Majesty the Queen will be celebrating 70 years as our monarch.

Saturday, June 4: From 6pm to 10pm Chorley Little Theatre in Dole Lane will run Platinum Jubilee Concert on the Big Screen.

Sunday, June 5: Picnic in the Park is back at Astley Park to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from 11am to 3pm.

Popular children’s clown Louby Lou will provide the entertainment on the main stage making sure everyone is up on their feet singing and dancing.

There will also be a Punch and Judy show.

Jubilee celebrations are happening across the county

The official Jubilee Concert will be available to watch on the big screen, with refreshments available from the bar, and arts activities for children.

Don’t forget your marmalade sandwiches because Paddington Bear will be making a special guest appearance in intervals throughout the day.

If you’re looking to enjoy some 80s music, our neighbours over at South Ribble are hosting the very first Music in the Park in Worden Park with performances from Tony Hadley with the chart topper ‘Gold’, T’Pau, Go West, Heaven 17, Pat Sharp and Doctor and the Medics.

Louby Lou the clown will be entertaining the crowds once again

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “This coming weekend marks an incredible moment in history.

"The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a momentous occasion and we’re making sure that everyone in Chorley can come together and celebrate."