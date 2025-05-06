Chorley 10k: 23 fantastic photos of runners in action as Sir Lindsay Hoyle sounds the horn on Market Street

Published 6th May 2025, 13:56 BST
Hundreds of runners took part in the Chorley 10k road race over the weekend.

The popular event which also has a 2k race and fun run returned to the county’s sporting calendar once again as a mix of first-time road runners and experienced racers lined up at the start point in Chorley Town Centre on Sunday.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was on hand to sound the get ready, set, go horn, as hundreds of runners raced through Market Street, while many spectators held up encouragint signs for their loved ones.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics from the event.

Some fabulous action shots from the Chorley 10k and 2k races which were held over the weekend.

