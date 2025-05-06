The popular event which also has a 2k race and fun run returned to the county’s sporting calendar once again as a mix of first-time road runners and experienced racers lined up at the start point in Chorley Town Centre on Sunday.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle was on hand to sound the get ready, set, go horn, as hundreds of runners raced through Market Street, while many spectators held up encouragint signs for their loved ones.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pics from the event.
1. Action shots from Chorley 10k and 2k races
Some fabulous action shots from the Chorley 10k and 2k races which were held over the weekend. Photo: Kelvin-Lister Stuttard
2. The 2025 Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run
Sir Lindsay Hoyle gets ready to sound the starting horn at the 2025 Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run. Photo: Daniel Martino
The 2025 Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run. Photo: Daniel Martino
Photo: Daniel Martino
