The popular event, organised by Chorley Council in association with Fylde Coast Runners, will see participants run for a charity of their own choice, with last year's event seeing many people take part for good causes with families running together donning a range of outfits including spangled leggings.

Welcoming people to attend, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “Whether you’re a regular at 10k running or just want to have some fun, the Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run are always great events, so get yourselves registered. The atmosphere along the route is always fantastic – so even if running isn’t your thing, come down on race day to cheer on the competitors, and enjoy the stalls and activities at the run village on Fazakerley Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time do this year's races start?

Places are still available for this year's Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run

The Chorley 10K is a chip-timed race, with a two-lap course, starting at 10.30am. The 2K Family Run which starts at 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there age restrictions for each race?

The Chorley 10K has a minimum entry age being 15 years. Runners must be aged four years and over to enter the 2K Family Run.

The run is set to start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre

How much does it cost to take part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry fee is £22, or £20 if a UKA Club Runner. Entry fee for the 2K run is £6.50.

Where will the race start?

Both races start and finish on Market Street with the route taking runners through the picturesque Astley Park, with people urged to line the route to cheer on the runners. After getting to enjoy the views of Astley Coach House and the historic Astley Hall, participants will then run over the lake bridge, past the playing fields and play areas, running towards Astley Park’s main gates. Participants will then turn left onto Park Road and will run up to the junction with the A6 Preston Road where they will turn and travel back down Park Road, on the opposite side of the road.

Chorley 10K 2022 winner Luke Betts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll also be the running village on Fazakerley Street with running and fitness related businesses and groups offering advice and activities. Plus, there’ll be face painting for the children.