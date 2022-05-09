The annual Chorley 2k and 10k fun run events organised by Chorley Council took place on Sunday

Chorley 10k: 13 pictures of some of the runners who took part in the annual road race

Hundreds of runners took part in the Chorley 10k road race over the weekend.

By Emma Downey
Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:45 pm

The popular event returned to the county’s sporting calendar once again as a mix of first-time road runners and experienced racers lined up at the start point in Chorley Town Centre on Sunday.

Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate, boxing star Jack Catterall and a Power Ranger were among the crowds to take part.

1. Chorley 10k

One of the Chorley 10k participants

Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales

2. Chorley 10k

Go, go Power Ranger

Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales

3. WLEP-09-05-22-Chorley 10k-NW.jpeg

Boxing legend Jack Catterall who took part with his mum

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Chorley 10k

One of the runners being cheered on by spectators at the Chorley 10k run on Sunday

Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
ChorleySteve Holgate
Next Page
Page 1 of 4