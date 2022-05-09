The popular event returned to the county’s sporting calendar once again as a mix of first-time road runners and experienced racers lined up at the start point in Chorley Town Centre on Sunday.
Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate, boxing star Jack Catterall and a Power Ranger were among the crowds to take part.
1. Chorley 10k
One of the Chorley 10k participants
Photo: Paul Heyes
2. Chorley 10k
Go, go Power Ranger
Photo: Paul Heyes
3. WLEP-09-05-22-Chorley 10k-NW.jpeg
Boxing legend Jack Catterall who took part with his mum
Photo: UGC
4. Chorley 10k
One of the runners being cheered on by spectators at the Chorley 10k run on Sunday
Photo: Paul Heyes