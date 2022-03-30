Chipping Local History Society’s latest publication Chipping and District in Pictures will go on sale, price £5, at a coffee morning at Chipping Village Hall this Saturday, April 2 from 10am to 12 noon.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Pearson pictured with a copy of Chipping Local History Society's new publication Chipping and District in Pictures

Society committee member John Pearson said: “The Society, after the setbacks associated with Covid, is operating fully once again. We hope that this event will raise funds for equipment to digitise historical information to preserve it for future generations. We’ve got great ambitions to modernise the society and take care of all the things we‘ve got. This is a first effort to try and raise some money – we will need more.”

John contributed examples of local scenes from his own postcard collection for the new publication, which includes memories of the snows of February 1940 when a snow cutting gang got to work, details of the sale in 1944 of “Five desirable farms and other investment properties” from an estate originally built up by John Noble, ”grocer and landed proprietor”, in the 19th century.

The publication also includes a memorable photo of retired farmer John Wilson, aged 97, taken in 1909. The caption notes his wife Hannah was listed in the 1901 census as an oat cake maker.

Local properties and memorable events feature, including Black Moss, Thornley which is now better known as Ferrari’s Country House Hotel and Restaurant. The house, built by the Earl of Derby in 1830, was originally used as a shooting lodge and was visited by Edward VII’s widow, the dowager Queen Alexandra in 1913.

Part of the cover of the new publication Chipping and District in Pictures which is available from Chipping Local History Society for £5

There will also be a stall at the coffee morning selling other publications by the Society, including editions of its Longer Sen publications from 2001/02, 2003/04 and 2009 and copies of The Diary of the Rev. Peter Walkden for 1733-34. Other Longer Sen publications can be downloaded from the society’s website www.chippinghistory.co.uk